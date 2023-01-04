Man found dead at Olive Street and Carrollton Avenue

A man was bludgeoned to death outside of an abandoned business in the Gert Town area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At 8:52 a.m., Second District officers responded to a call of a male down in the 8000 block of Olive Street, near South Carrollton Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from apparent blunt force trauma. Medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Nick Davis is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.