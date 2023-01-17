Fatal shooting reported in Lower Garden District

A man was shot to death in the Lower Garden District early Tuesday (Jan. 17), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers responding to a report of a shooting at Erato and Constance streets discovered the victim at about 5:30 a.m. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

No further details were available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Editor’s note: This report was updated with the victim’s gender.