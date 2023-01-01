Early morning shooting near St. Charles Avenue becomes first homicide of 2023

A man was shot to death in the early hours of 2023 on Clio Street near St. Charles Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

On Sunday (Jan. 1) at about 4:03 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital, where he later died. He was 30 years old, police said.

The city had just ended the year logging 265 homicides, one of the highest rates ever recorded in New Orleans. It likely has the nation’s highest murder rate for 2022, and Central City is among the deadliest areas.

No additional details are currently available on the New Year’s Day homicide. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Maurice Stewart at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.