Benjamin Franklin middle school to celebrate its move into Laurel Street campus

NOLA Public Schools

Benjamin Franklin Middle Mathematics & Science School will hold a ceremony Friday (Jan. 20) to celebrate its move to the Agnes L. Bauduit campus in East Riverside.

The charter school for grades six through eight took over the building at 3649 Laurel St. in the fall of 2o22, moving from its temporary home on Nashville Avenue. The Laurel Street building recently housed the New Orleans Accelerated High School, part of a local network of public alternative schools.

When NOLA Public Schools announced the move in May 2022, then-superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. indicated the district will sell the school building at 401 Nashville Ave. after the middle school moved out.

The middle school and the Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School are chartered under the Legacy of Excellence Board. The pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade program is housed at the school’s Jefferson Avenue campus. 1116 Jefferson Ave.

For more information, go to www.babyben.org.