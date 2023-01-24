Actor and comedian Adam Devine to reign as Bacchus LIV

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Adam Devine, an actor, screenwriter, producer and comedian will reign as Bacchus LIV, Clark Brennan, captain of the Krewe of Bacchus, announced. Devine will lead the parade on Feb. 19, the Sunday before Mardi Gras.

Anthony Quintano, via Wikimedia

One of the stars and co-creators of the Comedy Central television series “Workaholics” and Adam Devine’s “House Party,” Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the musical films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2,” and the television series Pitch “Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Devine is also well known for his television sitcom roles in HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” and “Modern Family.”

Since 2021, Devine has been married to actor Chloe Bridges, a native of Houma, Louisiana.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Devine suffered a life-changing injury at age 11 when a cement truck struck him while he was trying to cross the street on his bicycle. Devine had broken all the bones in both of his legs, among other injuries. Doctors were not sure Devine would ever walk again. During the next few years, Devine underwent 26 surgeries and over time regained his mobility. The experience helped Devine realize that anything is possible.

While in rehabilitation, Devine’s entertainment included calling into the local radio station to impersonate celebrities. Devine turned to telling jokes and quickly realized that comedy was a way to bring people together and embraced it as his life’s calling.

Devine is a supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and always makes time to visit with hospitalized children and share his story of survival which provides comfort to patients and their families. Devine is also an admirer of the United Service Organizations (USO) and regularly participates in USO tours.

The theme of Bacchus’ 54 th parade is “Throw Me Something, Mister!” which will be portrayed on 21 theme floats including Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Coffee and Mr. Mardi Gras.

Specialty items this year include 17 different socks, numerous kitchen items, light up baseball bats, glass beads, flip flops, note pads and charging cords. The Beach Boys will perform at the Bacchus Rendezvous.

The brainchild of restaurateur Owen Edward “Pip” Brennan, Jr., the Krewe of Bacchus was founded in 1968 in an effort to expand the Mardi Gras experience by staging a. parade on the Sunday before Mardi Gras, having a national celebrity king and inviting riders from across the country to participate. In 1969 Bacchus was the first Krewe to parade super-floats through the French Quarter and introduced the first “mass quantity” hand painted medallion bead and the first “talking” medallion head.

Bacchus has more than 1,600 members and 32 super floats. Previous Bacchus monarchs include Josh Duhamel, Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Anthony Mackie, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Farrell, Kirk Douglas, Charleston Heston and Perry Como.

The parade departs at 5:15 p.m. from Napoleon Avenue and will travel along the traditional uptown route.

Bacchus is again partnering with WWL-TV to broadcast the Bacchus parade at 10 p.m. from Bacchus Rendezvous at the Morial Convention Center. The parade will also be available on WWLTV.com and on mobile devices.