Where to find Réveillon dinners in Uptown neighborhoods

Five Uptown restaurants are honoring the Revéillon tradition with prix fixe menus that reflect their style and cuisine.

The Revéillon dinners were inspired by the early Creole residents celebrating the start of Christmas with a big family meal after midnight Mass. This European tradition was used to break the daylong fast leading up to Christmas Eve. The word “revéillon” in French can mean “awakening,” but it has come to mean “Christmas Eve.”

In contemporary New Orleans, Revéillon dinners have shifted to restaurants serving specials often inspired by the 19th century Creoles, with creative twists. These menus are offered in the weeks leading up to Christmas Eve, instead of on Christmas morning.

The current and historical Revéillon meals have one thing in common: They are lengthy, multi-course meals that give us a chance to savor the food and the time with loved ones.

Below are the Uptown eateries that offer a range of menus to celebrate the season by enjoying a leisurely Revéillon dinner with friends and family.

Acropolis on Freret

4510 Freret St.

504-309-0069

Acropolis on Freret serves authentic Greek dishes honoring the freshness of the Mediterranean region. Acropolis will be open (and serving Reveillon) on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Its five-course Revéillon meal is $45. View the menu here.

Boucherie

8115 Jeannette St.

504-862-5514

An early proponent in New Orleans of the maxim “fine dining for the people,” Boucherie’s cuisine is Southern contemporary, with a rotating beer and wine list, and cocktails that utilize craft and honor tradition. It will be open on New Year’s Eve.

Its five-course Revéillon meal is $60. View the menu here.

The Bower

1320 Magazine St.

504-582-9738

Inspired by Louisiana farmers, The Bower’s menus are driven determined by seasons and product availability. It will be open on New Year’s Eve.

Its five-course Revéillon meal is $75. View the menu here.

Commander’s Palace

1403 Washington Ave.

504-899-8221

This iconic Creole restaurant is loved by locals and visitors alike. Commander’s will be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Its six-course Revéillon meal is $135. View the menu here.

Costera

4938 Prytania St.

504-302-2332

Costera features coastal Spanish cuisine highlighting local produce and Gulf seafood in a casual, communal-dining setting.

Its four-course Revéillon meal is $70. View the menu here.

Gris-Gris

1800 Magazine St.

504-272-0241

Offering Southern comfort food, this Lower Garden District restaurant will be open Christmas Eve.

Follwing its theme, Gris-Gris’ prix fixe holiday dinner honors a Voodoo tradition: Mangé Loa, or “the feeding of the gods.” Mangé Loa is a Voodoo ceremony and annual feast of the gods (loa) featuring a variety of animal offerings, drinks, desserts and more. Followers of Voodoo believe the powers of all loa are lifted to their highest potential during this celebration.

The three-course Mangé Loa meal is $65 and includes a lagniappe holiday cocktail. Wine pairings are available for an additional $35. The menu is below.

