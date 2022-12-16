Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Uptown New Orleans

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights commemorating the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians, begins on Sunday (Dec. 18) evening and ends the evening of Dec. 26.

Here are some of the public events held Uptown in celebration of Hanukkah.

Chanukah First Night Celebration

Temple Sinai

6227 St. Charles Ave. (outside)

Sunday, Dec. 18 @ 4-5 p.m.

Temple Sinai will light the first candle on the St. Charles Avenue Menorah at 4:45 p.m. The celebration includes dreidel and other Hanukkah games and decorating Hanukkah cookies and sufganiyot (jelly donuts).

Southern Fried Chanukah

Jewish Community Center, Mintz Auditorium, 5342 St. Charles Ave.

Monday, Dec. 19 @ 5:30 – 7:30 pm

The New Orleans JCC is celebrating the second night of Hanukkah with a Southern flair — noshing on fried chicken and latkes while lighting the menorah and playing dreidel. Participants this year will also enjoy a live concert by Six13.

Popular with all ages, Six13 is a groundbreaking a cappella group. Juxtaposing the traditional and the contemporary, Six13 is anchored by a strong Jewish identity and fueled by soulful harmonies, intricate arrangements and a full-band-like sound.

The free event, however, is already filled to capacity with preregistered guests. A waitlist is available here. If you don’t make it to Southern Fried Chanukah, you can still enjoy Six13 in the video above.

Chanukah Chocolate Workshop

Chabad House, 7037 Freret St.

Tuesday, Dec. 20. @ 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the third night of Hanukkah with chocolate and wine. Chabad Lubavitch of Louisiana is hosting a Chanukah Chocolate Workshop for adults, who will create chocolate confections for their Hanukkah gifts. The event includes a menorah lighting, dreidel, refreshments and a wine bar.

There is a $15 admission fee, and an RSVP is required. You can RSVP here.

Chanukah Party

Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 22 @ noon – 2 p.m.

The JCC’s Chanukah Party features a luncheon with the traditional foods, including latkes and sufganiyot, followed by live music and dreidel games.

The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. RSVP by Monday (Dec. 19) to rachel@nojcc.org.

Chanukah on the Avenue

Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Ave. (outside)

Friday, Dec. 23 @ 6 p.m.

Celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the Temple Sinai menorah. The lighting ceremony will include a latke bar and Hanukkah songs, followed by a Shabbat service at 6:30 p.m.

Where to find latkes and more

Whether or not you celebrate the Festival of Lights, you can enjoy latkes during the eight days of Hanukkah. Here’s where to find the potato fritters and other traditional Hanukkah foods.

Saba, 5757 Magazine St.

Saba will bring back its L’Chaim Lounge for all eight nights of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26) inside Saba’s Lounge. The menu will range from their signature hummus and salatim to Hanukkah-inspired specials and festive cocktails loosely named after Jewish pop-culture icons. The lounge will be decked out with holiday balloons, decorations and Hanukkah traditions, including lighting the menorah.

Latke Daddy pop-up

The Latke Daddy pop-up will be dishing out chef Adam Mayer’s latke creations all around town this holiday season, including at Miel Brewery, 405 Sixth St., on Monday (Dec. 19), an event that includes a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Follow Mayer’s Instagram for more times and locations.

Paul Broussard photo

Marjie’s Grill, 320 S. Broad St.



Celebrate Hanukkah with Eight Nights of Latkes at Marjie’s Grill. Each night, there’s a new twist on the traditional potato pancake, like a French onion soup latke and the everything bagel latke. At sundown each night, a candle will be lit.

To celebrate the overlap of Hanukkah and Christmas this year, Marjie’s has a “Christmas With the Jews” special is planned for Dec. 24. featuring whole smoked ducks and scallion pancake latkes — an homage to Dec. 25 dinners in Chinese restaurants. Reserve a Christmas Eve table and a duck here.

Seafood Sally’s, 8400 Oak St.

Latkes will be available by the box at Marjie’s sister restaurant, Seafood Sally’s on Oak Street.