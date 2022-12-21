TNOLA Languages Offers Translators & Interpreters: 5 Reasons Your Org Should Provide These Services On Request (sponsored)

We believe quality interpretation and translation require a personalized approach and that is exactly what we offer.

TNOLA Languages offers in-person language services in New Orleans, where it is headquartered, and in Houston, as well as remote language services across the country. Its professional translators (for writing) and interpreters (for speech) can help your organization provide these services when a customer or client requests them. Read on to learn why you should provide language services upon request.

1. Meeting Legal Requirements

One of the most important reasons to provide language services upon request in your business is that you may be required by law to do so. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 can require any entity that receives federal financial assistance to provide translation or interpretation services upon request. The first of such entities to come to mind may include schools, courts, and hospitals. However, keep in mind that there is a possibility that federal financial assistance might include pandemic assistance, like the Paycheck Protection Program loans that many businesses received during the pandemic. A May 2020 Congressional Research Service report found some ambiguity around the issue of the applicability of Title VI to loan recipients. If you’re not sure whether and to what extent you are covered by this requirement (or other laws and regulations about language access), it’s best to consult your attorney for legal advice. However, you may find compelling additional reasons to provide language services, even beyond whether or not the law requires you to do so.

2. Helping Others Access Your Product or Service

Whether or not your business has to provide language services, there are still plenty of good reasons to offer language services to your customers or clients. One reason is accessibility. You may think of accessibility as involving making your business accessible to those who use a wheelchair, for example. However, making your business accessible for those with limited English proficiency is also an important type of accessibility. Besides being the right thing to do, making your business linguistically accessible is rewarding as it helps make your product or service accessible to all throughout your community.

3. Making It Easier to Communicate

Similarly, when a customer or client wants to discuss your product or service with you, and you do not speak the same primary language, an interpreter can make this communication much easier. An important aspect of customer service is making a connection with your customer, and communication makes that possible. With a professional facilitating communication, you won’t have to worry about misunderstandings that could damage your image with your customers. Instead, you will be able to serve customers without a language barrier in the way.

4. Showing Your Business Cares

Successful small businesses become a part of their community and this is done by showing that they care. By offering language services upon request, you illustrate that you care about those in your community who may be more comfortable communicating in a different language. This promotes a positive image of your business, as an inclusive place that benefits the community, that may resonate with all of your customers.

5. Not Missing Out On Potential Customers

If you’re not the warm and fuzzy type, the numbers speak for themselves. A larger customer base means more potential sales, which means more potential for profit. Even though professional language services may be a significant investment for your business, consider that if your potential customers speak a language other than English as their primary language, they may not understand your business’ offerings. In other words, you could be missing out a lot of sales to a willing customer base! With language services, your potential customers can see the value of your product or service in depth; without language services, they may pass you by for someone they can understand.

How To Hire An Interpreter or Translator

Taking into account the many reasons to provide language services, you may need to hire a translator for the translation of written materials used in your business, such as menus or product descriptions, or an interpreter to help you talk with your customers. With everything you have to take care of as a business owner, you may find the thought of having to find these professionals upon request daunting.

The best solution is to have an established relationship with a language services firm like TNOLA Languages that provides professional translators and interpreters. You can reach out to us by phone or on our website, so you will be ready when these services are needed.

TNOLA Languages

Info@TNOLA.com

504-444-2429