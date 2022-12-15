There’s still time to donate to the Holiday Food & Fund Drive hosted by District 98 and Second Harvest (sponsored)

District 98 Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman and Second Harvest Food Bank host Third Annual Food & Fund Drive!

Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman is excited to announce the Third Annual District 98 Food & Fund Drive for Second Harvest kicked off this week. Donations are accepted until Friday, Dec 23, at 200 Broadway St., Suite 212. Community members are encouraged to support with food and funds to help feed families in need across Louisiana.

Click here for a list of most needed items.

Every dollar collected up to $125,000 is matched, thanks to the Goldring Family Foundation and Atmos Energy. A donation box will be outside Rep. Freeman’s office at 200 Broadway St, Suite 212.

Click HERE to register a food and fund drive with Second Harvest, and for a tool kit to help you gather the most donations possible. Thank you for your support, and please stop by anytime!

District 98 Third Annual Food & Fund Drive

200 Broadway St., Suite 212