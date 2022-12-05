PRC’s Holiday Home Tour showcases Garden District homes, plus local authors at a Holiday Book Fest

Courtesy of Preservation Resource Center

A New Orleans tradition — the Preservation Resource Center’s Holiday Home Tour — has returned to its pre-pandemic format. The PRC’s 47th annual Holiday Home Tour opens the doors to six Garden District homes and one bonus building, all dressed up for the holidays.

Festivities also include live musical performances, a gift boutique, book signings, author talks and more.

The PRC’s Holiday Boutique offers handmade jewelry, artwork and other gift items. As part of the boutique, the PRC will host its second annual Holiday Book Fest with a full schedule of talks by local authors.

The PRC Holiday Book Fest and Holiday Home Tour Boutique are free and open to the public — no ticket required.

Tickets are required to attend the Home Tour, a major fundraiser for the nonprofit Preservation Resource Center. Advance tickets are available until 5 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 8).

Holiday Home Tour

Celebrate the holidays by touring the interiors and grounds of six beautifully decorated homes in the historic Garden District, plus a school building designed by James Freret as a home in 1872.

Homes featured on the tour:

• Claudia & Steve Campbell, 3303 Coliseum St.

• Beverly Dale, 1225 Third St.

• Friends of the PRC, 1221 First St.

• Katie & Wendell LeGardeur, 2328 Chestnut St.

• Catherine Makk, 3311 Coliseum St.

• Troy Scroggins & Frank Wilder, 1330 Toledano St.

• Bonus: Main Building at Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St., designed by acclaimed 19th century architect James Freret.

Money generated from the Holiday Home Tour supports the PRC’s Education and Outreach, Advocacy, Revival Grants and other programs that help preserve, restore and revitalize the city’s historic architecture and neighborhoods. The PRC offers a wide range of services, including classes on how to buy and renovate historic houses, exclusive tours of renovations-in-progress and more. The Revival Grants program provides free home repairs for low-income residents.

Tickets for the Home Tour: Advance sales are $40 for PRC members, $45 for non-members. They are available at prcno.org until Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, all tickets are $50 and may be purchased at the tour headquarters in The Rink shopping center, 2727 Prytania St.

Holiday Boutique

The Boutique will be located at Louise S. McGehee School only a few short blocks from the tour headquarters at The Rink. This year’s event will include gift items, handmade art, clothing and jewelry, as well as author talks and book signings.

The vendors for the Holiday Boutique include: Alice and Amelia • Art of Two Sisters • Beatrixbell Handcrafted Jewelry & Gift • Bibelot Bagatelle • Breathe Enlight Apothecary • Elysian by Emily Morrison • FAIT NOLA • Holiday Blooms • Jennifer Ickes Studio • Kate Beck & Alquimie • Lasalle & Jackson • Lloyd Riedling; Oil Paintings on Canvas • lux+orleans • Magic Box Toys • Maison NOLA Baby • Marais Paper • Myth & Stone • Nellie’s Nature; Handmade Books & Block Prints • New Orleans Architecture Tours • NOLA Couture • Nolavore’s a la carte Market • Pameladennis • Passion Lilie • Roux Dauphine • Southern Candymakers • The Magi’s Gift • The Shard Shop • Trinity Treasures • Vintage Finds Jewlery • Walking Man Studios • We Might Be on Fire.

Holiday Book Fest

New for 2022, participants can explore all things New Orleans with author talks and book signings on topics including Mardi Gras beads and king cake, cocktails and Creole cooking, historic preservation, and the city’s place in American and Southern culture.

The talks and book signings will be adjacent to the Holiday Home Tour boutique in the Louise S. McGehee Student Center, 2343 Prytania St..

All book sales will be handled by the Garden District Book Shop, a local independent book seller. Author book signings will immediately follow the author talks. The schedule is below.

Saturday, Dec. 10

11 – 11:30 a.m.

• Molly Kimball, Melanie Warner Spencer: Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails

Noon – 12:15 p.m.

• John Pope, Chris Granger, Danielle Del Sol: Building on the Past Saving Historic New Orleans

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

• Rien Fertel: Brown Pelican

1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

• David Rae Morris: Love, Daddy: Letters from My Father

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

• Ruth Laney: Cherie Quarters: The Place and the People That Inspired Ernest Gaines

Sunday, Dec. 11

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

• Mardi Gras Discussion. Doug MacCash: Mardi Gras Beads; Matt Haines: The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• Liz Williams: Nana’s Creole Italian Table: Recipes and Stories from Sicilian New Orleans (The Southern Table)

2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• C.W. Cannon: I Want Magic: Essays on New Orleans, the South and Race

Preservation Resource Center’s Holiday Home Tour, Boutique and Book Fest

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 10 & 11

Home Tour: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Boutique: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

PRC Holiday Book Fest: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tour headquarters: The Rink Shopping Center, 2727 Prytania St.

The Holiday Home Tour Boutique and Holiday Book Fest: Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St.