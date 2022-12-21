Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.

At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital, where they later pronounced died.

The victims were Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46

Officers identified two unknown men (pictured above and below) as persons of interest in this investigation. One was carrying a paint bucket from Home Depot; the other was carrying a backpack. These men are needed for questioning and are not currently wanted.

Anyone with information as to their identities, or with information about this incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective James Fyfe at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.