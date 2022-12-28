Police blotter: Two shootings, armed robbery in Sixth District

Three people were injured Uptown in two shootings since Sunday (Dec. 25) and a woman was held up at gunpoint, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police learned of a shooting Tuesday night (Dec. 27) after a victim showed up at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound, the NOPD said in an email. The shooting occurred at Felicity Street and Baronne Street around 9:45 p.m.

Two men were injured in a shooting early Monday (Dec. 26) on the Pontchartrain Expressway. The men, both 33, were traveling on U.S. 90 East at about 4:15 a.m. when they heard gunshots at the Tchoupitoulas exit. They realized they had been shot and drove to a hospital for treatment.

A 64-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint on Christmas Day. She was in her car on South Claiborne and Felicity Street at about 9 p.m. when a gunman opened the car door and demanded her property, police said. She complied, and the armed robber fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.