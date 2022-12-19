Police blotter: Shootings, carjackings, robberies reported Uptown over the weekend

In Uptown neighborhoods this weekend, two shootings, two carjackings and three robberies were reported to the New Orleans Police Department.

Shooting: A man arrived in a local emergency room Sunday night (Dec. 18) with a gunshot wound. Police were notified just before 11 p.m.

By 2 a.m. on Monday, officers confirmed that a shooting occurred late Sunday at Felicity and Simon Bolivar Avenue.

The victim, 33, told police he was standing at the corner waiting for a female friend to call when he was shot in the arm. He flagged down a passing car to take him to the hospital.

Robbery: A cellphone was snatched from a man Saturday night in Central City. The victim, 27, was in the 3200 block of Dryades Street, between Eighth and Toledano streets, at about 10 p.m. when two men walked up.

One tried to grab the victim’s cellphone, but he resisted. During the struggle, the phone dropped to the ground and the men grabbed it and fled.

Carjacking: Two women were carjacked in the Irish Channel on Saturday evening, the NOPD reported. One of the women, 32, left the vehicle to retrieve her cellphone at about 7:30 p.m. while the other, 33, waited in the car.

A man walked up to the SUV and pointed a gun at the 33-year-old’s head, demanding she get out.

She complied, and he drove off in the silver Toyota Rav4, stopping on Laurel Street to pick up another man.

Armed robbery: On Saturday morning, a 60-year-old man was held up on Laurel Street in the West Riverside neighborhood.

In the 5000 block of Laurel just before 8 a.m., the victim was approached by a robber who pulled out a gun and demanded money. The man turned over his cash.

Shooting: Two men, ages 54 and 46, were sitting outside in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Saturday just before 1 a.m. when someone walked up and opened fire.

Both men were wounded in the shooting; one victim was shot in the head. The Emergency Medical Service took them to a hospital for treatment.

Carjacking: On Friday at about 9:25 p.m., a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were getting out of a car in the 2600 block of Calhoun Street when two men approached.

The men were wearing dark ski masks and were armed with guns, police said. The gunmen demanded the victims turn over their car, and they complied.

The car, a gray Volkswagen, was recovered a short time later.

Robbery: At about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, a man tried to steal a motorcycle in the 3000 block of Erato Street. The victim, 43, had brought the motorcycle to the man for repairs.

As the two were leaving the location, the man began assaulting the victim in an attempt to steal the motorbike, police said. He was unsuccessful and fled on foot.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.