Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery, home invasion

Three major crimes were reported in Uptown neighborhoods on Thursday (Dec. 29): a home invasion, a shooting and an armed robbery.

At about 11 p.m., a home invasion was reported in the Lower Garden District. Police investigating the report in the 800 block St. Andrew Street found evidence of a home invasion but did not find the victim, a 33-year-old woman.

A teenager was injured Thursday night in Central City. The victim, a 19-year-old male, was in the 2600 block of St. Philip Street at about 9 p.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit.

He was taken to the emergency room by the Emergency Medical Service.

A 77-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint earlier on Thursday while leaving a store in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood.

A man followed the victim out of the store on South Rocheblave Avenue and Fourth Street at about 12;35 p.m. He walked up to him and pulled out a gun, demanding his money and other property. The 77-year-old complied.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.