Police blotter: Older adults, juveniles targeted in recent crimes

A robbery, a shooting and a home invasion were reported this week in the Sixth District, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the victims are in their 60s, and two are juveniles.

Three men robbed a 67-year-old man on Loyola Avenue near the Pontchartrain Expressway early Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The victim was walking in the area at about 2:40 a.m. when three men approached. One grabbed him by the forearms and held him as the other two searched his pockets and removed cash.

A 62-year-old woman was injured Tuesday (Dec. 13) in a drive-by shooting in Central City.

She was in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a white four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes, pulled up. A gun was fired from inside the sedan, aiming shots at the victim.

She was struck by a bullet, police said. The Emergency Medical Service took her the hospital.

Two juveniles were targeted in a home invasion on Sunday (Dec. 12) in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, the NOPD said.

A man and a woman forced their way into a home in the 2300 block of Derbigny Street at about 5:55 p.m. They assaulted one of the two juveniles inside, police said, before fleeing the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.