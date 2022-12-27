New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).

The second-line’s theme is “Help Us Save Us,” aimed at addressing the deadly violence that continues to rank New Orleans as one of the most murderous cities in America.

Travis Lyons, with the Perfect Gentlemen Social Aid and Pleasure Club and one of the event’s lead organizers,

‘/offered his perspective. “I travel all over the country, and no matter where I go, New Orleans continues to make the national news for the murders and violence that occur here,” he said. “Each and every one of us has to have a personal stake in making a change in our city, from our city leaders on down. Reducing the murders and violent crime has to be our No. 1 priority.”

The second-line will form 11:45 a.m., and members will come out the door at at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave. From there, the parade will take the following route:

• START at noon on Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street.

• Napoleon to St. Charles Avenue. Right on St. Charles.

• St. Charles to Louisiana Avenue. Left on Louisiana.

• Louisiana to LaSalle Street. Right on LaSalle

• LaSalle to Washington Avenue. Left on Washington.

• STOP to pay tribute to the old Magnolia housing complex on Washington.

• Washington to Claiborne Avenue. Right on Claiborne.

• Claiborne to Jackson Avenue. Right on Jackson.

• DISBAND at King’s Fashion, 2811 Jackson Ave.