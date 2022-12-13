New Chick-fil-A at I-10 & Carrollton is open and ready for business (sponsored)

Franchised owner/operator Ben McLeish has deep roots in New Orleans, having lived in the city for more than 20 years, founding a nonprofit organization and leading an inner-city ministry. He has a deep passion for the city his family calls home and plans for his new restaurant to inspire a generation of leaders.

Locally owned and operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A owner/operators proudly reside in the communities they serve. For McLeish, caring for neighbors in New Orleans has motivated him throughout his career.

When he first moved to the city from his home state of Georgia, his desire to help those in need led him to nonprofit work, where he met his wife, Stephanie. Prior to joining Chick-fil-A as the operator of Chick-fil-A Oakwood Center, McLeish spent 16 years founding and operating a nonprofit called Thrive New Orleans, which works to empower families, businesses and communities in the city by providing workforce training, community centers, affordable housing and crisis relief.

“New Orleans is really unlike any other city,” McLeish says. “I have a heart for this place. It’s unique, beautiful and life-giving. I’m grateful for being able to serve communities in New Orleans for the past 20 years, and I’m looking forward to serving guests at this new restaurant.”

McLeish’s leadership experience and investment in New Orleans doesn’t stop there. He also kickstarted St. Roch Community Church and was a founding board member of the Homer A. Plessy Community School.

“When I first moved to New Orleans, I didn’t know I would become an operator at Chick-fil-A. My dad was a chef and I swore I would never own a restaurant, but I changed my mind after my friend encouraged me to apply. From the start, I told Chick-fil-A that New Orleans was the only place I would consider opening a restaurant. I’m excited that a company so committed to caring for its guests is investing in this neighborhood, and across the city.”

McLeish will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant, including employing approximately 80 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

About the restaurant

Located at 4068 Tulane Ave., Chick-fil-A I-10 & Carrollton will be open for drive-thru, carry-out and patio seating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A I-10 & Carrollton can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A ® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One ® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The I-10 & Carrollton restaurant joins more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider New Orleans market, and it is one of three new restaurants opening in the next six months, each uniquely designed to best serve its neighborhood. The three restaurants – located at Poydras Street, I-10 & Carrollton and Algiers Shopping Center – will bring more than 240 full- and part-time jobs (combined) to the market.

Caring for the New Orleans community

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana on behalf of the new restaurant. In addition, Chick-fil-A I-10 & Carrollton is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the New Orleans area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for

a year.

McLeish’s restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. The restaurant will provide meals to Grace at the Green Light, a nonprofit that focuses on supporting the city’s unhoused population and caring for those who need it most.

Team member investment

Chick-fil-A operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

Delicious food, outstanding customer service

Chick-fil-A is known for serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Sandwich. Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. Chick-fil-A was one of the first in the industry to eliminate chicken raised with antibiotics to ensure guests have an option for high-quality food on the go.

To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor. The fresh ingredients are raised and grown by farmers who share the company’s elevated quality and safety standards, so guests feel good about their meal.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A I-10 & Carrollton, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.