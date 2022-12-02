75-year-old tourist beaten to death, suspect arrested in St. Charles Avenue hotel

A 75-year-old man from Missouri was killed Thursday night (Dec. 1) in a hotel on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

At 10:54 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call from Avenue Plaza Hotel employees that someone had pulled the fire alarm and gained access to a room on the sixth floor. They found an unresponsive man on the floor in the hotel room with visible injuries to his head.

The Emergency Medical Service took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police said the victim was visiting New Orleans with his wife, who had escaped into the bathroom before the attack and was not injured.

Responding officers apprehended Martin Hurtado, 29, and determined he was not registered at the hotel. Upon further questioning, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder.

Hurtado was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he remained Friday on $350,000 bond.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

No additional information was immediately available. Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

This report updated Dec. 2 after the NOPD released more information on the crime, the victim and the suspect.