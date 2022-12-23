Man killed in Central City double shooting

A shooting Thursday (Dec. 22) left one man dead and another injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulvard, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Around 8 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Magnolia Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of his family.

Homicide Detective Michael Haynes is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.