Maintenance at S&WB plant may reduce water pressure in the Garden District

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans crews will perform maintenance work beginning Wednesday (Dec. 7) that could result in lower-than-normal water pressure in the Garden District, the S&WB states in a press release.

The repair work will begin at 7 a.m. is expected to last at least 12 hours.

As a part of the Water Hammer Hazard Mitigation Program, crews will isolate and close a 43-inch water main located within the Carrolton Water Plant. The water main they will be closing supplements much of the water supply to the Central Business District and the Garden District.

While a significant pressure drop is not anticipated, the agency states, some customers may experience slightly lower than normal pressure.

The 43-inch water main is one of six large transmission mains that supplements water to much of the metro area, which means there are redundancies in the water distribution system.

While the repair is underway, crews will monitor water pressure throughout the city. If pressures dip below 20 psi, the S&WB will notify the public of a precautionary boil water advisory.

Customers who are experiencing low or no water pressure are asked to call the S&WB Emergency Call Center at 504-52-WATER, which is open 24/7.