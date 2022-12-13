Lesli Harris seeks input on search for new police chief

District B Councilwoman Lesli Harris will be holding a morning coffee event called “Neighborhood in Chief” this Thursday (Dec. 15) to allow residents to discuss the process and possibilities for the new police superintendent.

What: Neighborhood in Chief morning coffee event to receive community feedback on the NOPD superintendent search

When: Thursday, Dec. 15, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Coast Roast, 3618 Magazine St.

All residents are encouraged to come out to Coast Roast on Magazine from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, before the City Council meeting, to give their input before the mayor’s Friday (Dec. 16) deadline of this Friday for City Council members to submit their recommendations on the matter.

For those who are unable to attend, Harris invites individuals to use this link to submit their thoughts on the process of finding a new superintendent.