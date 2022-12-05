Hobby Lobby buys Valence Street Baptist Church on Magazine

Louisiana Landmarks Society

Hobby Lobby Stores, a national craft-supply retail chain, has purchased the former Valence Street Baptist Church, a historic property on Magazine Street, records show.

The published sale price is $275,000, or $23 per square foot, for the 19,000-square-foot lot with a Victorian-era landmark church and an ancillary building, totaling 12,000 square feet.

The building has been owned by New Orleans Baptist Association since 2014, when the church’s dwindling congregation turned over the property to the religious group after it could no longer afford the upkeep.

The building at 4620 Magazine — believed to be designed by prominent architect Thomas Sully — continued to deteriorate over the years, according the Louisiana Landmarks Society, which placed it on its 2022 list of New Orleans’ Most Endangered Sites.

The pastor and congregants of the Valence Street Baptist Church reportedly gave the title to the New Orleans Baptist Association so that the building’s original mission could continue.

Earlier this year, NOLA Baptist Church, a fledgling Uptown congregation, had entered into an agreement with NOBA to purchase the property for a reported $559,00o with plans to restore both the historic property and its original mission.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Kyle Jagers, told Uptown Messenger in September that negotiations and fundraising were ongoing. Jagers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sale to Hobby Lobby.

The Hobby Lobby chain is known for policies and actions that reflect its owner’s conservative Christian values. It sued the federal government, for example, over an Affordable Care Act mandate to provide employee coverage for contraceptives, a case it eventually won with a 5-4 Supreme Court decision.

Google Maps

The 1885-86 wooden building was built in the Stick Style, a design trend that preceded the Queen Anne style championed by Sully. In 2004, it was featured in the Ray Charles biopic “Ray.”

The church grew from an evangelical mission that first opened in a Valence Street house in 1880. It was an outgrowth of the Mississippi Baptist Convention’s 19th century effort to establish more churches in New Orleans, according to a Society of Architectural Historians description of the building.