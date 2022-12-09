Find gifts, hear music and enjoy community spirit at holiday markets

Christmas shoppers have a choice of holiday markets Uptown, where they can find that perfect gift while supporting local artists and organizations.

Among the top choices this weekend are Le Marché d’Hiver at Lyceé Français in Leonidas on Saturday (Dec. 10) and the Where Black NOLA Eats Holiday Marketplace at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

Le Marché d’Hiver

In the French tradition of the winter market, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans will be transformed into Le Marché d’Hiver — a festive experience for shoppers, foodies and families.

Marché d’Hiver will feature local artisans showcasing art and other hand-made and thoughtfully curated items including jewelry, apparel and decor. Local food trucks and restaurants will offer an array of food and beverages.

The Winter Wonderland is set to entertain children with games, inflatables, crafts and face painting. Local musicians, including Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, and Lycée students will perform throughout the day.

Marché d’Hiver is a benefit for Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans Charter School organized by its parent-teacher organization La Liaison. Proceeds raised will help support Lycée Français.

Entry to Marché is free, but registration is required. Register here in advance to save time at the gate.

Le Marché d’Hiver

Saturday, Dec. 10

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lyceé Français

Priestley Campus

1601 Leonidas St.

Where Black NOLA Eats Holiday Marketplace

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum and Where Black NOLA Eats are hosting a Holiday Marketplace on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission to the Southern Food and Beverage Museum will be free all weekend, so shoppers can explore the museum as well as the market.

Local Black-owned businesses will be selling food, crafts, clothing and more. DJ 2 Ready will be spinning holiday jams on the 1s and 2s.

Where Black NOLA Eats is a marketing platform that promotes local Black-owned food and beverage businesses. It was formed in response to the Facebook group Where NOLA Eats.

Southern Food & Beverage Museum hosts special exhibits, demonstrations, lectures and tastings that showcase the food and drink of the South. Featured in the museum is The Museum of the American Cocktail’s New Orleans Collection, La Galerie de l’Absinthe, Culinary Innovation Center by Jenn-Air and the new Gumbo Garden.

Admission to the Holiday Marketplace is free, but registration is required. Register here in advance to save time at the door

Where Black NOLA Eats Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11

Noon-4 p.m.

Southern Food and Beverage Museum

1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.