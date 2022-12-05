Driver killed in one-car crash while exiting I-10 at Carrollton

A man was killed and another injured Sunday night (Dec. 4) in a single-car crash in the Interstate 10 exit lanes at Carrollton Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The car, a Honda Civic, had hit the neutral ground and flipped over multiple times, police said.

At about 10:50 p.m., NOPD Second District units responded to a reported crashed vehicle in the westbound exit lane of I-10 at Carrollton. Officers located the silver Honda Civic under the elevated interstate.

The Emergency Medical Service arrived on scene and transported the two male occupants of the Honda to a local hospital, where the driver died.

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The passenger, police said, remains hospitalized.

Police determined that the Honda was exiting I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue when, for undetermined reasons, the driver lost control of the car and veered off the roadway. The Honda entered the neutral ground under the interstate and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of his family.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.