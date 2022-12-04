Double homicide reported Sunday morning in Central City



Two men were shot to death in Central City on Sunday morning (Dec. 4), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

At about 8:35 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of Danneel Street, between Sixth and Seventh streets. They found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported by the Emergency Medical Service to a local hospital, where both men died.

No additional details are currently available. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsies and notification of their families.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective James Fyfe at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.