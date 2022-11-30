Uptown holiday concerts to make the season bright

via Facebook

You can fill your ears and your spirit with sweet yuletide sounds, and enjoy a respite from holiday frenzy, at Uptown holiday concerts during December.

Traditionally an Uptown mecca for music lovers, especially during the holidays, Trinity Episcopal Church on Jackson Avenue is currently under renovation and will not be presenting their usual holiday concerts. However, they plan to be back next year.

There are plenty of other choices, listed below. Whether your taste runs to classical, gospel, jazz, funk or reggae, you can find a concert to make the season brighter. Many are in historic church settings. Some of these concerts are free — although donations, of course, are always welcome — while others are ticketed, with prices listed below.

screen shot via YouTube

Flow Tribe’s 13th Annual Christmas Crunktacular

Friday, Dec. 2, 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave.



Flow Tribe presents funk-rock versions of Christmas classics.



Tickets are $18 and available at www.tipitinas.com

Christmas at Loyola

Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus Church, 6367 St. Charles Ave.

Presented by the Loyola College of Music and Media, the annual “Christmas at Loyola” event will feature students and faculty from the university’s music program celebrating the holidays. Performing this year will be the Loyola Chorale and Chamber Singers, Loyola Strings, Brass Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Dr. St. Julien on the organ.

Free and open to the public.

Loyola University New Orleans

A Very Reggae Christmas Concert

Sunday, Dec. 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

Paradigm Gardens, 1131 S. Rampart St.

The Claude Bryant All-Stars will perform reggae covers of holiday standards and other iconic reggae tunes in the verdant Paradigm Gardens. A meal from Johnny’s Jamaican Cuisine is included with the outdoor concert.

All-inclusive tickets are $50 and available here.

Garden District Christmas Concert

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1307 Louisiana Ave.

The celebrated U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band’s Brass Quintet will perform traditional Christmas carols. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Free and open to the public. The Marines will collect unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

Merry & Bright: A Christmas Recital

Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1307 Louisiana Ave.

Tenor Casey Candebat and pianist Kristin Valley perform in their annual concert of Christmas favorites. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Free and open to the public. Donations to benefit the Our Lady of Good Counsel Building Fund are encouraged.

NOJO Christmas Concert

Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra perform holiday classics and seasonal favorites.

Tickets are $30 to $75 and are available here. Admission is free for children under 5.

Handel’s Messiah

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s Assumption Church, 923 Josephine St.

The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans presents the Baroque classic oratorio Messiah by George Frideric Handel. The orchestra is conducted by Steven Edwards.

Tickets are $20 to $77.50 and are available at www.symphonychorus.org

winterreise

Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral, 2919 St. Charles Ave.

This annual winter concert presented by Lyrica Baroque features Sarah Jane McMahon, Christopher Pell and Elena Lacheva performing Schubert’s Shepherd on the Rock. Also on the program: Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, Debussy Sonata featuring violinist Maureen Nelson, and a special arrangement of Bach Cantata 56 for oboe and bassoon.

This event is free and open to the public. Suggested donation: $25

Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and more

Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.

Livaudais Hall, 2205 Second St.

Candlelight concerts feature a live, multi-sensory musical experience. The Holiday Special includes a choice selection of Christmas and seasonal favorites performed by the Delachaise Ensemble.

Tickets are $35 and are available here.

Anders Osborne’s Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 16 and 17, 9 p.m.

Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave.

Rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Anders Osborne will be joined by special guests Jackie Greene, Sonny Landreth, Dave Malone and Brad Walker & The Hornstars.

Tickets are $71 and are available at www.tipitinas.com.

Editor’s note: Handel’s Messiah will be presented at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11, not 7 p.m. as originally reported. This list may be updated throughout the season.