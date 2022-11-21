Turkey and ham giveaway hosted by InspireNOLA on Tuesday (sponsored)

InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October.

Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a perishable food package, while supplies last. The giveaway will take place at Alice M. Harte Charter School (5300 Berkley Drive, New Orleans, Louisiana 70131 ) on Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. The line for the giveaway will begin at the back gate of the school on Berkeley Drive and continue to Eton Street and then to McArthur Boulevard.

The event is being sponsored by New Orleans’ Councilmember Freddie King III, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, state Sen. Jimmy Harris, state Sen. Gary Carter, state Rep. Delisha Boyd, District Attorney Jason Williams, Elroy James, Wright Gray Trial Lawyers, Infinity Title, King Ja’mere Foundation and the Benjamin Foundation.

NOLALove is InspireNOLA’s response to the violence crisis in New Orleans by physically manifesting the word ‘love’ through community outreach, engagement and collaboration. To learn more about the NOLALove initiative, visit www.inspirenolacharterschools.org/nolalove

About InspireNOLA Charter Schools

Founded in 2013, InspireNOLA Charter Schools operates a network of eight public charter schools in New Orleans, including Alice M. Harte Charter School, Andrew H. Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, McDonogh 42 Charter School, Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, Edna Karr High School, Eleanor McMain Secondary School and McDonogh 35 Senior High School. InspireNOLA currently serves more than 5,800 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.