This book sale is really, really big. Really.

Friends of New Orleans Public Library

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library’s Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is happening Saturday (Nov. 12) at the Latter Library.

Held on the front porch of the historic building on St. Charles Avenue, the Really, REALLY Big Book Sale is the signature fundraiser of Friends of New Orleans Public Library. Sales of used books fund important New Orleans Public Library programs such as the Summer Fun Reading program, adult literacy classes and much more.

The first hour of the sale will be reserved for members of Friends of New Orleans Public Library exclusively. From 10 to 11 a.m., members will have their first choice of local interest books, literature, biographies, children’s and young adult books, antique and rare books, DVDs, comic books and everything in between.

For a chance to make an early purchase, individuals can join the Friends. Annual memberships start at $35, are tax deductible, and support NOPL library programming. For more information about membership, visit friendsnola.org.

Book-lovers across metro New Orleans donate their books to Friends to show their support for the New Orleans Public Library and its programs. Volunteers work year-round in preparation for the event, processing thousands of books each year.

“It’s so much more than a book sale,” the Friends said in a press release, “it is a celebration of reading, of lifelong learning and, most importantly, of our beloved public libraries.”

The 2022 Really, REALLY Big Book Sale

Milton Latter Library

5120 St Charles Ave.

Saturday, Nov. 12

10-11 a.m.: Members only

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Free and open to the public