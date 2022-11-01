State Fire Marshal begins inspections of doubles-to-dorms, Town of Carrollton Watch reports

Town of Carrollton Watch

The State Fire Marshal followed through Tuesday (Nov. 1) on warning letters sent in October to the owners of more than 100 student-housing conversions in the University area. The letters stated the buildings may be unlawfully occupied and require safety inspections, according to media reports.

Buildings that house four or more unrelated residents are considered commercial properties and must have fire exits, sprinkler systems and meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Preservation advocate Susan Johnson of Town of Carrollton Watch reported on Tuesday’s inspections on the organization’s Facebook page:

State Fire Marshal officials went ahead with fire safety inspections of private dorms (D2Ds) in the university neighborhood today (Nov. 1). The number of dorms on the list is currently said to be 105. Neighbors reported sightings of uniformed officers along Pine, Lowerline, Dante, Hillary and Burthe Streets. It was also reported that “20 units” were involved in the inspection. Residents on Pine and Lowerline stated that student tenants were refusing entry to the fire marshal. On Lowerline, a group of officers said that Amicus Properties had sent a text message to its tenants, instructing them to refuse to admit the Louisiana state officials. “[They said] they have an attorney and do not give consent to the inspection,” wrote a neighbor in an email to Town of Carrollton Watch. Reached by phone, an SFM spokesperson stated that all was proceeding according to plan. Officials had in fact been admitted to some buildings; while other addresses were under investigation “according to established procedure.”