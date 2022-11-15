Sister Helen Prejean to keynote four-day conference on impacts of crime 

Sister Helen Prejean will deliver the keynote address for a four-day conference on community reconciliation and the impacts of crime. The will be held at the St. Charles Center for Faith + Action in New Orleans, 7100 St. Charles Ave.

Designed and facilitated by crime survivors engaged in policy advocacy, wrongfully convicted people and trauma-informed experts, the conference features discussions and workshops focused on successful outcomes through integrating reconciliation at different stages of the criminal legal system.

Dr. Maureen Walker, a psychologist who specializes in healing across race and gender, will open the conference on Thursday evening (Nov. 17). She is the author of When Getting Along Is Not Enough.

Sessions on healing, self-care, art and movement will feature Ausettua AmorAmenkum and Kathy Randel, co-directors of The Graduates, a theater group of formerly incarcerated women.

“New Orleans is a place for coming together. We are seeking healing and connection,” said Caroline Durham, executive director of the St. Charles Center for Faith + Action. “The Heart of Reconciliation amplifies where transformation has occurred in some of the most challenging situations.”

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will be in conversation on Saturday (Nov. 19) with Earl Truvia, a local exoneree and community advocate, about healing between the harmer and the harmed. Truvia’s mother was murdered by his brother, who is now serving a life sentence at Angola.

The program is geared to people concerned about crime and the criminal legal system, to advocates wanting to know more about transformation through healing, and to community members interested in being a part of making the city thrive.

For complete program details, see conference agenda at StCharlesAve.Center.