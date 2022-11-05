Roadwork ahead: St. Charles Avenue lane will stay closed for waterline replacement

From the Mayor’s Office

City officials decided this week to extend the closure of the westbound travel lane of St. Charles Avenue between Burdette Street and Fern Street. The lane has been blocked off since Sept. 26.

Department of Public Work contractor Infinity Construction and Trucking and the Sewerage & Water Board continue to work on the installation and tie-in of a waterline in this location. The roadway will reopen in 30 days once the new waterline is tied into the existing water supply.

This work is being completed as part of the Black Pearl Group B project.

During this time, westbound traffic on St. Charles Avenue will be detoured either south onto Broadway and rerouted to Leake Avenue or north onto Broadway and rerouted to South Claiborne Avenue. Normal traffic patterns will remain in effect on South Carrollton Avenue. Signage will be in place around the affected area.

The $5.1 million Black Pearl Group B project was designed by Jacobs Engineering Group and is being constructed by Infinity Construction and Trucking. The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street entirely and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The project is currently scheduled to be completed by late 2022, weather permitting.

Visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To sign up for construction updates, text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.