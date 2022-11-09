Roadwork ahead: Eastbound lanes on South Claiborne closed for water main repair

From the Sewerage & Water Board

Beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 9) at 6 p.m., the Sewerage & Water Board’s contractor, BLD Inc. will temporarily close two right lanes of eastbound traffic on South Claiborne Avenue at Calhoun Street with emergency repair work and road restoration taking about 24 hours.

The roadway is expected to re-open on Thursday (Nov. 10) at around 6 p.m.

Weather permitting, crews will work through the evening on Wednesday. This closure is required for an emergency repair to a 48-inch water main that runs along South Claiborne. Signage will be in place to direct traffic.

This emergency repair work is needed in advance of a larger water transmission main project on Claiborne. S&WB and its partners will notify the public of future traffic impacts related to these large capital water transmission main projects.