Police seek suspect in burglary of Freret Street restaurant

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the burglary of a Freret Street restaurant.

Early on Nov. 2, someone broke into the Good Bird restaurant in the 5000 block of Freret Street and took the register drawer with cash inside, reports show. It was one of a string of recent burglaries targeting small businesses on Freret.

NOPD investigators have identified Ervin New, 34, as a suspect in the restaurant burglary. A warrant was obtained for New’s arrest; his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Ervin New’s whereabouts or this incident is urged to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.