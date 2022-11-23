Police seek person of interest in Thalia Street killing

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on Oct. 5 in the 3500 block of Thalia Street.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the two pictured subjects as persons of interest. They were viewed via video surveillance running from the scene.

These persons of interest are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives believe they may have knowledge of information vital to this investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.