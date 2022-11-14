Police blotter: Shooting, three armed robberies, two stabbings, home invasion

Three armed robberies, two stabbings, a shooting and a home invasion were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Stabbing: A stabbing was reported at Second and Freret streets in Central City at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14). Police did not have further details of the incident.

Home invasion: A woman was arrested in a home invasion early Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Irish Channel. Police accuse her of entering a home in the 3300 block of Chippewa Street through a window at about 12:45 a.m.

After forcing entry, the intruder bit the people inside the home, police said. The victim in the incident is described as a 44-year-old male.

Rachel Fazekas, 29, was arrested at the scene and booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of home invasion. Her bond was set for $5,000, court records show. Fazekas was no longer jailed Monday morning, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The magistrate judge also issued a domestic stay-away order and required her to report to a domestic violence monitoring program after her release.

Stabbing: A man was arrested in a stabbing early Saturday (Nov. 12) in Central City.

Two men were fighting in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m. when one grabbed a bottle and struck his 32-year-old adversary, police said. The 32-year-old was then stabbed with a broken bottle.

The NOPD arrested Kim Youngblood, 58, in the incident. Youngblood remained jailed Monday morning on one count of aggravated battery. His bond was set for $30,000.

Shooting: A bicyclist was shot Friday morning in the 2100 block of Willow Street. The 25-year-old man was riding his bike in the area when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck in the arm. He arrived at a local emergency in a private vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.

Armed robbery: On Wednesday evening (Nov. 9), a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 1100 block of Jena Street, between Chestnut and Coliseum streets.

Just before 9 p.m., a gunman approached the victim, 32, and ordered him to the ground, demanding his wallet. He complied, and the gunman fled.

Armed robbery: A business in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue was robbed on Tuesday (Nov. 8) at about 7:15 p.m. A gunman entered brandishing a gun and grabbed cash before fleeing, police said.

Armed robbery: At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a car was stolen in the 2600 block of State Street. A man approached the victim, a 35-year-old woman, pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.

He fled in her car, a white Nissan Rogue with Florida plate 17BLEW.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.