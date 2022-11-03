Police blotter: Shooting, armed robbery in Irish Channel; home invasion in Hollygrove

An armed robbery and a shooting were reported in the Irish Channel and a home invasion was reported in Hollygrove this week, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

A man was robbed Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The 34-year-old man was held up by two assailants at about 8:30 p.m. One, who was armed with a gun, struck him before demanding his belongings. The victim complied.

At 9 a.m. that morning, a man was wounded in a shooting a few blocks away. He was discovered in the 300 block of Third Street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 55, was taken t0 the hospital by Emergency Medical Service.

A 61-year-old man entered a residence in the 2600 block of Hamilton Street without permission at about 8:40 p.m. He and the resident, a 43-year-old woman, became involved in a verbal altercation.

He pointed a gun at her and verbally threatened her. The intruder also damaged some of the victim’s personal belongings and took property before fleeing the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.