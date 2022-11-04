Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back, with music on four stages and a truck

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

After a two-year absence, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, the popular event celebrating New Orleans’ beloved sandwich, will return Sunday (Nov. 6).

The 14th annual festival will host more than 40 food vendors, four stages of music (plus a piano truck stage), an arts market and kids zone. The 2022 festival will also highlight the history of the po-boy with special programming and events, organizers said in a press release.

​The festival traditionally features a po-boy competition, where local restaurants battle for top honors. Some of those past favorites among the list of award-winning po-boys include GW Fins’ Lobster Po-Boy, Parkway Bakery’s James Brown Po-Boy and the Nurnberger from Bratz Y’all.

Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger file photo

​Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is presented by and benefits Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners, whose mission is to stimulate the Oak Street corridor between South Carrollton Avenue and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety; preserving the historic integrity and local culture; and attracting, supporting and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses.

A portion of the proceeds from the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival also benefits a local nonprofit. This year, it is Son of a Saint, which provides mentorships and other services for fatherless boys.

Sabree Hill, Uptown Messenger file photo

While festival goers enjoy the endless variations on New Orleans’ signature sandwich, they can groove to music from local musicians.

The Nightcrawlers will close out the Leonidas Stage, preceded by Funk Monkey, Erika Falls, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux Jr. & the Rumbles.

The George Porter Jr. Trio headlines the Dante Stage, where music lovers will also hear the Naughty Professor, Michot Melody Makers and Deltaphonic.

The Porch Stage at 9710 Oak St. will feature the Soulful Three, Chris Mulé and Chris Hicks & the Po-Boy Brass Band.

At the Maple Leaf, the Joe Krown Trio, the Riverbenders, Nolatet and the Bert Cotton Trio will take the stage.

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival

Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

8100-8800 Oak Street (Oak from South Carrollton to Leake)

Festival rest stop @ Mater Dolorosa, 1230 S. Carrollton Ave.

Admission is $9 for general admission, $27 for a Fast Pass or $127 for a VIP Experience. Information and wristbands are available here.