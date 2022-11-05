NOPD seeking men accused of firing guns on First and Derbigny

NOPD officers are asking for help in locating two suspects who were caught on video illegally discharging firearms on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Sixth District officers responded to an illegal discharge of firearm at the intersection of First and South Derbigny streets. After reviewing Real Time Crime Camera footage, it was determined the two men and the car pictured above were involved in this incident.

The vehicle is a gray-blue Infiniti QX 55, police said.