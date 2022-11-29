Merriment on Magazine kicks off the holiday season

The quirky collection of small businesses on Magazine Street provides an enjoyable, locally based opportunity to cross items off on your Christmas list. The Magazine Street Merchants Association is sweetening holiday shopping with “Merriment on Magazine” on Saturday (Dec. 3).

The participating businesses will offer special treats and exclusive holiday offerings for Saturday only, from noon to 5 p.m.

Dating back to the early days of the expansion of the city beyond the original French Quarter, Magazine Street is a six-mile stretch of businesses, restaurants and bars with their own character.

The day provides shopping specials beyond Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, notes Natalie Steuer, the director of the Casey Langteau Art Gallery, a Merriment on Magazine particpant. “We love our community of businesses here on Magazine Street and are always thrilled by the turnout for community events,” she said.

The participants are listed below, and their individual specials can be found here.

Merriment on Magazine participants:

Alex Beard Studio, 3926 Magazine Street

Art & Eyes, 3708 Magazine Street

Barre3, 5235 Magazine Street

Ballin’s New Orleans Knitwear, 2917 Magazine Street

C. Collection, 3424 Magazine Street

Carol Robinson Gallery, 840 Napoleon Avenue, corner of Magazine

Casey Langteau Art, 4700 Magazine Street

Cole Pratt Gallery, 3800 Magazine Street

The Collective Shop, 3512 Magazine Street

CR Coffee, 3618 Magazine Street

Esom Art – Tony & Tracey Mose, 3935 Magazine Street

Eye Wares NOLA, 6001 Magazine Street

The Flower Shop, 2036 Magazine Street

Glasskin, 4025 Magazine Street

Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co., 3200 Magazine Street

Jillian Mac Fine Art, 3923 Magazine Street

Juan’s Flying Burrito, 2018 Magazine Street

La Petite Grocery, 4238 Magazine Street

Lab & Lounge, 4209 Magazine Street

Magazine Street Framing, 3645 Magazine Street

Magic Box Toys, 5508 Magazine Street

Miss Smarty Pants, 5523 Magazine Street

Monomin, 2104 Magazine Street

New Orleans Glassworks & Printmaking Studio, 727 Magazine Street

NOLA Couture, 3308 Magazine Street

Perch Home, 2844 Magazine Street

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey, 741 State Street, corner Magazine

Reginelli’s Pizzeria, 5961 Magazine Street

Second Vine Wine, 4212 Magazine Street

Simply CBD, 4507 Magazine Street

SOSUSU, 3427 Magazine Street

Swap Boutique, 5530 Magazine Street

Varsity Sports New Orleans, 5707 Magazine Street

The Merchants Association also offers Holiday Gift Guides, including Gifts Under $50, New Orleans-themed Gifts, Luxury Gifts, Stocking Stuffers, Gifts for Children, Gifts for the Cocktail Enthusiast, Gifts for the Home Cook and Gifts for the Art Lover.