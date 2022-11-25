Fire breaks out in Audubon Street apartment building on Thanksgiving morning

NOFD Photo Unit

A fire broke out in a University area apartment building on Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24), the New Orleans Fire Department reported. The building’s tenants had all escaped safely before the NOFD arrived.

Flames were coming out of a third floor window when firefighters arrived at 624 Audubon St. at about 10:50 a.m. They searched the building to make sure all occupants had evacuated, while other firefighters attacked the blaze from the inside to get ahead of the fire.

The third-floor attic apartments, including the unit where the fire had started, were occupied on Thursday morning. The unit on the second floor was also occupied. The three tenants in the first-floor apartment were away Thursday morning.

A second alarm was sounded because of the size of the building, at 4,636 square feet, and its proximity to neighboring homes. Sixteen firetrucks and 48 personnel brought the fire under control at 11:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Editor’s note: This story was corrected Nov. 25. The house is on Audubon Street, not Audubon Boulevard, and there is one first-floor apartment, not two.