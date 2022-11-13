Driver killed in car fire after vehicle stalls at Tchoupitoulas exit

A driver was killed early Sunday in a sport utility vehicle that burst into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit off of U.S. 90.

At about 2:30 a.m., the Ford Explorer stalled in the middle lane of the exit and was struck by 2016 Chevy Malibu, setting off a fire in the Explorer. A third vehicle, a 2016 GM Yukon XL, then collided with the Malibu in a three-car pile-up.

The driver of the Explorer died at the scene. The other two drivers were injured.

The Emergency Medical Services treated the injured drivers, and the New Orleans Fire Department extinguished the fire and provided other assistance.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit is investigating the incident. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will officially identify the deceased victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family members.

The lead investigator of this fatality is Detective Richard Chambers. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6205.