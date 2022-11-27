Barrel Proof is hosting a Miracle on Magazine Street

Barrel Proof

Barrel Proof is hosting its Miracle Pop-up, a Christmas cocktail bar, for the fourth year. Through Dec. 28, Barrel Proof’s proverbial halls will be decked from top to bottom in glittering wrapping, tinsel, trees and lights.

Miracle is an immersive experience in which bars are transformed into holiday wonderlands to serve high-end Christmas cocktails in festive mugs.

Miracle Pop-up is the brainchild of New York City bar owners Greg Boehm and Jeannette Kaczorowski. In 2013, their bar Mace was set to open on East Ninth Street in Manhattan, but with the holidays looming, the business wasn’t quite patron-ready. So, the pair decided to decorate the bar with Christmas décor and welcome customers for a festive celebration.

Miracle Pop-up

The idea caught on and expanded to more bars in the following years. Today, Miracle Pop-up is a worldwide sensation that unites holiday and cocktail enthusiasts in more than 100 locations.

Miracle Pop-up

While the over-the-top decorations might get people in the door, the festive cocktails, served in fun glasses such as a T-Rex Santa, a Santa head and Santa pants, keep customers coming back for more. The glassware is also available for purchase for those who want to take the Miracle home.

The cocktails — served at all of the Miracle Pop-up locations — range from $16.50 to $18.50. They include selections such as Santa’s Little Helper, made with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime and seltzer; Christmas Cricket, made with Blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty Amaro, cocoa pandan, cream, mole bitter and dark chocolate; and Hot Buttered Rum made with aged Jamaican rum, velvet Falernum, mixed spice butter, oak milk and nutmeg.

Miracle at Barrel Proof began Nov. 22 and runs to Dec. 28 from 4 p.m. to midnight. The bar will be closed on Dec. 8 and for Christmas on Dec. 25.

Barrel Proof

1201 Magazine St.

barrelproofnola.com

Instagram: @barrelproofnola

Open daily 4 p.m. to midnight

Miracle Pop-up

miraclepopup.com

Instagram: @miraclepopup

Facebook: @MiraclePopUp

Reporter Marielle Songy can be reached at mlsongy@gmail.com.