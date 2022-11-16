International School of Louisiana student hit by car while crossing Magazine Street

Uptown Messenger file photo

An International School of Louisiana student was hit by a car while crossing Magazine Street on Wednesday morning (Nov. 16), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident occurred at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magazine Street.

Medical responders took the juvenile to the emergency room to be treated for injuries that an NOPD spokesperson described as minor.

The student is a preteen, police said, but they did not provide the age or gender. The ISL campus in the Lower Garden District, where the victim attends school, educates students in the third- through eighth-grades.

The driver — who remained on the scene and has been cooperating with police — will not be cited, the NOPD said.

Further details were not available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.