8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle

An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical technicians transported the boy to a local hospital, where he later died.

Homicide and child abuse detectives are investigating the death. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.