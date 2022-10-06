Two dogs, three cats rescued in Irish Channel fire that displaces three households

Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit

Two dogs and three cats were rescued from a burning triplex in the Irish Channel on Thursday (Oct. 6), the New Orleans Fire Department reported. The fire displaced three residents.

Firefighters were called to the wood-frame building at 822-28 Toledano at 12:39 p.m. Nine units with 29 firefighters arrived at 12:44 p.m. and found a blaze extending from the attic of 822 Toledano. It quickly spread through the attic to the other units. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 1:05 p.m.

Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the apartment at 822 Toledano and two cats were rescued from 828 Toledano. The American Red Cross arrived to assist the three people displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.