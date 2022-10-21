Roadwork ahead: Oretha Castle Haley closure to affect traffic, bus route

Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard will be closed between Jackson Avenue and St. Andrew Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 24).

The Department of Public Works contractor, Barriere Construction Co., will temporarily close the street for approximately eight weeks. Crews will work Monday through Friday, in addition to some weekend work to accommodate holidays and adverse weather conditions.

This closure is required for the installation and connection of subsurface drainage, water and sewer lines at the intersection of Josephine Street and Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard as part of Central City Group A project. Signage will be in place to direct traffic.

During this closure, vehicular traffic on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard will be re-routed to Jackson Avenue, onto Simon Bolivar Avenue, then to Felicity Street and back to Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard (see map).

The 91 Esplanade-Jackson bus route will also be affected. The Regional Transit Authority made the following temporary modificati ons to bus route 91-to accommodate this phase of construction:

Closed stops:

Red line: Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at St. Andrew Street (inbound and outbound)

Blue line: Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at Felicity Street (outbound only)

Orange line: Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at Euterpe Street (inbound and outbound)

Passengers can relocate to Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at Jackson Avenue or Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard at Felicity Street.

Detours for RTA bus route 91-Jackson-Esplanade at Oretha Castle Haley will be as follows:

Inbound: Right onto Felicity Street, left onto Simon Bolivar Avenue, then left onto Jackson Avenue. Regular bus routes will resume after the detour.

Right onto Felicity Street, left onto Simon Bolivar Avenue, then left onto Jackson Avenue. Regular bus routes will resume after the detour. Outbound: Continue down Jackson Avenue right onto Simon Bolivar Avenue, right on to Felicity Street, then left onto Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. Regular bus routes will resume after the detour.

Residents and businesses in this area are being notified of the closure through a neighborhood canvass. In addition, RoadworkNOLA and RTA will continue working collaboratively throughout construction to keep the community and transit users updated.

The Central City Group A project was designed by Fentstermaker and is being constructed by Barriere. Click here to view the community meeting presentation and map of the project. The scope of work varies by block but includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street entirely and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

In general, the contractor is working from 7 a.m. until sunset, Monday through Friday. The entire project is scheduled to be complete by the winter of 2023, weather permitting.

Please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov for more information. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.