Roadwork ahead: South Carrollton closure between Fig and Earhart postponed (updated)

From The Mayor’s Office

Editor’s note: The city announced on Oct. 3 that the closure has been postponed until further notice.

South Carrollton Avenue will close to traffic between Fig Street and Earhart Boulevard beginning Monday (Oct. 3) at 7 a.m. and lasting through 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The city’s Department of Public Works contractor Wallace C. Drennan, Inc. will install new water lines and drainage as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project. Signage and traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be onsite to direct drivers and pedestrians.

During this period, traffic will be detoured from Fig Street to Short Street. Traffic will continue as normal northbound on South Carrollton Avenue.

Authorities said that residents in the area have been notified and will be updated every 30 days until the work is completed. In addition, RoadworkNOLA will send out regular text alerts to subscribers throughout the duration of this closure.

The $15.1 million Marlyville- Fontainebleau Group C Project calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing the sewer line, repaving the roadway in concrete, installing new sidewalks when necessary and installing American with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023, weather permitting.

Since May 2018, the Department of Public Works has completed 134 projects with an estimated value of $425 million. Today, 57 roadwork projects are under construction with an estimated value of nearly $634 million.

For more information, visit roadwork.nola.gov. Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to 504-658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.

To receive texted construction update, text ROADWORK to 77295 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts to create a profile and select the “roadwork” alert list.

This report was updated on Oct. 4 to note that the closure has been postponed.