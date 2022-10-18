Representatives from city’s Sanitation Department, Roadwork NOLA and Code Enforcement will take your questions

Infrogmation of New Orleans

A representative from the Department of Sanitation will be available for individual appointments on Wednesday (Oct. 19) through the District B Community Office Hours at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St.

Virtual and in-person appointments are available from 10:30 to 11: 30 a.m. To make an appointment, call 504-658-4985 or go online at nola.gov/coh. The one-on-one meetings are 15 minutes long.

The Neighborhood Engagement Office will also host representatives from Roadwork NOLA on Oct. 31 and from the Office of Code Enforcement on Nov. 9 at the Keller Library.

To talk to someone from Roadwork NOLA, District B residents can make an appointment for the Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to noon.

To meet with someone from Code Enforcement, make an appointment for Nov. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Neighborhood Engagement Office‘s Community Office Hours program is intended to provide an opportunity to discuss issues within the community and give residents the opportunity for direct dialogue with city staff.