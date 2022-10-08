Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday

The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday.

Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.

“We bring the spirit,” Prince of Wales member Joe Stern told WWOZ. “We’ve been doing this for 94 years, so we know how to do it.”

The Big Six, Sport’s and Da Truth brass bands will provide inspiration to the dancers.

The Lady Wales will join the more than 30 Prince of Wales members on Sunday. The women will come out the door at the Rock Bottom Lounge before dancing around the corner to join the men on Annunciation Street.

The dancers will be dressed in fall colors: chocolate brown, rust and beige.

The second-line will begin at 1 p.m. sharp from 3821 Annunciation and disband at about 5 p.m. at the Rock Bottom Lounge, 3801 Tchoupitoulas. Among its stops are Commander’s Palace and NOLA Brewing Co.

The full route is below.

START Prince of Wales House (3821 Annunciation). UP Annunciation to General Taylor. RIGHT on Magazine. DOWN Magazine to Louisiana. LEFT on Louisiana and DOWN Louisiana to St. Charles.

STOP Continue on Louisiana to LaSalle. RIGHT on LaSalle and down LaSalle to Washington.

STOP Rufus’ Place. Down LaSalle to Third. RIGHT on Third. DOWN Third to corner of Dryades.

STOP Charlie Wright’s Watering Hole. DOWN Third to St. Charles. UP St. Charles to Washington. LEFT on Washington to 1403 Washington.

STOP Commander’s Palace. Down Washington to Tchoupitoulas. RIGHT on Tchoupitoulas to 3001 Tchoupitoulas.

STOP NOLA Brewing Co. Continue up Tchoupitoulas to 3801 Tchoupitoulas

DISBAND Carmouche’s Rock Bottom Lounge

The National Weather Service promises a sunny day with a high near 80 degrees.

If you live in the area, be aware that traffic will be restricted along the route. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the second-line.

The city will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. If you encounter a problem, call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.