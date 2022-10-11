Police seeking teenage suspect in Garden District carjacking

via NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating a juvenile suspect in an armed carjacking.

The offense occurred midday on Aug. 24 in the Garden District. At about 1:15 p.m., a teenager knocked on the window of a 2022 Honda Civic in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.

He brandished a weapon and ordered the woman inside to get out of the car. She complied, and he drove off in her car.

The above photo shows the suspect riding to the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.